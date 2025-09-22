Sign up
Previous
Photo 3292
Long Fishing Trip
Closed in mid-1980's
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
2
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3658
photos
142
followers
155
following
901% complete
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st September 2025 1:40pm
gas station
soft focus
lensbaby velvet 56
Mags
ace
Sad. Great name for the place and very lovely shot.
September 22nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How very beautifully shown - so very rustic
September 22nd, 2025
