Photo 3295
Trying to thrive where one can
I couldn't get any closer to this little tree so I might get a better identification. It was growing on a mostly submerged wooden piling which was about 5 feet from the lake's edge. It may or may not have been part of a dock at one point, not sure.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
