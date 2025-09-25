Previous
Trying to thrive where one can by joysabin
Photo 3295

Trying to thrive where one can

I couldn't get any closer to this little tree so I might get a better identification. It was growing on a mostly submerged wooden piling which was about 5 feet from the lake's edge. It may or may not have been part of a dock at one point, not sure.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact