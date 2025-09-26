Previous
Something fun by joysabin
Photo 3296

Something fun

I learned how to 'do' a poloroid emulsion lift. This process is a great deal of fun. I took documentation shots of the instructor's demonstration and included my completed one.

Here is a link to a YouTube tutorial ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLVj9pFaq-Q )
Diana ace
A great process beautifully shown, thanks for the link.
October 1st, 2025  
