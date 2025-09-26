Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3296
Something fun
I learned how to 'do' a poloroid emulsion lift. This process is a great deal of fun. I took documentation shots of the instructor's demonstration and included my completed one.
Here is a link to a YouTube tutorial (
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLVj9pFaq-Q
)
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3666
photos
142
followers
154
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A great process beautifully shown, thanks for the link.
October 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close