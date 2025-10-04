Solar Sonant

I have been fascinated by this piece for some time. Until recently, there has been construction which prevented me exploring it closer. While walking on campus today, I noticed that there was no barrier so up close I went.

This large-scale outdoor sculpture in the form of a one and half circle loop is a sonic convertor of the explosive, turbulent reality of the Sun into a gentle and intimate "hum."

Through finite element analysis, the artwork is tuned to vibrate at the 8th octave note of the Sun's tonal frequency -0.807 Hz. To amplify the ringing of the Sun, a recessed bell is built into one of the sculpture's footings. Commissioned through Oregon's Percent for Art in Public Places Program, managed by the Oregon Arts Commission.



The Oregon's Percent for Art program is celebrating 50 years. It may not seem like a lot but 1% of the budget of the building construction cost is set aside to include art for the building. This is a great opportunity for artists of all media.