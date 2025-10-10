Sign up
Previous
Photo 3310
Winds of Fall
The rain clouds looked menacing but they were harmless.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3676
photos
142
followers
154
following
906% complete
Views
5
4
1
365
NIKON D810
10th October 2025 1:48pm
fence
clouds
windmill
grasses
Mags
ace
Great composition! Love the sky drama.
October 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So dramatic! I like this creative composition.
October 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Fabulous composition, what a dramatic sky. fav.
October 11th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Dramatic colours and sky.
October 11th, 2025
