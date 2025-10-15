Sign up
Photo 3315
One morning at Mary' Peak
I drove up to Mary's Peak to try and capture the setting moon. I wasn't excited with my captures of the moon but still enjoyed the quiet of the morning.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3684
photos
142
followers
153
following
909% complete
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Views
0
365
SLT-A57
7th October 2025 6:42am
sun
,
trees
,
picnic table
