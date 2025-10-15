Previous
One morning at Mary' Peak

I drove up to Mary's Peak to try and capture the setting moon. I wasn't excited with my captures of the moon but still enjoyed the quiet of the morning.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

@joysabin
