No Kings Reflections by joysabin
Photo 3318

No Kings Reflections

Another capture from the protest. Today's turnout was amazing. At least 4 times previous protests. I did my best not to take any shots of individuals that might be cause issues.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

@joysabin
