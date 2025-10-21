Previous
Next
It approaches by joysabin
Photo 3321

It approaches

Fall is here and the colors are just beginning to sparkle.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely fallen leaf.
October 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact