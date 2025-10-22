Sign up
Previous
Photo 3321
Roofer Ascending
Last day! My new roof is almost complete. I noticed one of the craftsman climbing a ladder and said "Ah, ART". I am very grateful for my phone in my back pocket.
This is an homage to Marcel Duchanp's Nude Descending a Staircase (
https://bentpriorities.com/product/marcel-duchamp-nude-descending-a-staircase-number-2-1961/
). I feel head over heals with Duchamp's piece years ago.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3687
photos
142
followers
153
following
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd October 2025 8:11am
Tags
roof
,
abstractladder
,
marcel duchamp
