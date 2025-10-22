Previous
Roofer Ascending by joysabin
Roofer Ascending

Last day! My new roof is almost complete. I noticed one of the craftsman climbing a ladder and said "Ah, ART". I am very grateful for my phone in my back pocket.

This is an homage to Marcel Duchanp's Nude Descending a Staircase ( https://bentpriorities.com/product/marcel-duchamp-nude-descending-a-staircase-number-2-1961/ ). I feel head over heals with Duchamp's piece years ago.

