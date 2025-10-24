Sign up
Photo 3324
Gold with shadow
A bit of sun broke through the drops today.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
10 years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Tags
leaf
shadow
fall
texture
