Photo 3327
Maples are turning
I saw that my Japanese Maple is beginning to turn so off I went to grab my Lensbaby Double Glass
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3693
photos
142
followers
153
following
911% complete
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
28th October 2025 2:01pm
leaves
fall
lensbaby
japanese maple
double glass lens
Annie D
ace
Oh my, what a beautiful image.
October 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2025
