Love-apple by joysabin
Photo 3336

Love-apple

The older English name for a tomato which was usual before the mid 18th century.

I know that calling this an abstract is pushing it a bit but its all my Muse and I came up for day 3 of One Week Only - food abstract.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

