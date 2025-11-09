Sign up
Previous
Photo 3339
Flat lay
A flat lay, at least I think. This is my glass float that I found during the Kite Festival at the Oregon Coast in September.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3705
photos
142
followers
153
following
914% complete
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
money plant
,
glass float
,
flat lay
,
owo-8
Mags
ace
How beautiful and mesmerizing!
November 10th, 2025
