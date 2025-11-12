Previous
Early Christmas in the park by joysabin
Photo 3343

Early Christmas in the park

I know that its much too soon to talk about Christmas but as I was taking a shot of a tree, I noticed the red maple leaves and ground cover - sorry couldn't resist
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact