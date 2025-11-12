Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3343
Early Christmas in the park
I know that its much too soon to talk about Christmas but as I was taking a shot of a tree, I noticed the red maple leaves and ground cover - sorry couldn't resist
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3709
photos
142
followers
153
following
915% complete
View this month »
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close