Photo 3344
Pond near river
Last weekend I went exploring - there is a small wetlands of sorts near town. It is called Willamette Greenway Truax Island. ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=le7nSumFWdU ) It is currently going through habitat restoration. This is a flooded old gravel pit.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
@joysabin
11
1
2
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
8th November 2025 3:18pm
sunset
,
trees
,
pond
,
pano
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene. The light and reflections are delightful.
November 14th, 2025
