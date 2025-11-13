Previous
Pond near river by joysabin
Pond near river

Last weekend I went exploring - there is a small wetlands of sorts near town. It is called Willamette Greenway Truax Island. ( www.youtube.com/watch?v=le7nSumFWdU ) It is currently going through habitat restoration. This is a flooded old gravel pit.
13th November 2025

joysabin
Mags
Beautiful scene. The light and reflections are delightful.
November 14th, 2025  
