working together by joysabin
Photo 3348

working together

We were hanging a new art installation today. The fiber art of fiber artist Niraja Lorenz ( https://www.nirajalorenz.com/about ) is amazing.

The concept of working together to achieve a set goal has not disappeared completely. So grateful for being able to work with these wonderful people who volunteer on the exhibition committee.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love the colors on that piece- great teamwork!
November 18th, 2025  
