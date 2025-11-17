Sign up
Previous
Photo 3348
working together
We were hanging a new art installation today. The fiber art of fiber artist Niraja Lorenz (
https://www.nirajalorenz.com/about
) is amazing.
The concept of working together to achieve a set goal has not disappeared completely. So grateful for being able to work with these wonderful people who volunteer on the exhibition committee.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3714
photos
142
followers
153
following
917% complete
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
Tags
hanging
,
measuring
,
working together
,
fiber art
,
niraja lorenz
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Love the colors on that piece- great teamwork!
November 18th, 2025
