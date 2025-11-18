Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3349
Looking down the Bailey Extension
A Holga lens capture (
https://www.thephoblographer.com/2013/02/03/review-digital-holga-lens-canon-dslrs/
). I sorta always suspected that this was an old rail line. It is the Bailey Extension which was in operation from the mid 19th century to early 20th. (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willamette_Valley_and_Coast_Railroad
).
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3716
photos
142
followers
153
following
917% complete
View this month »
3343
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th November 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
holga
,
leaves
,
fall
,
rail line
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close