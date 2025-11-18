Previous
Looking down the Bailey Extension by joysabin
Looking down the Bailey Extension

A Holga lens capture ( https://www.thephoblographer.com/2013/02/03/review-digital-holga-lens-canon-dslrs/ ). I sorta always suspected that this was an old rail line. It is the Bailey Extension which was in operation from the mid 19th century to early 20th. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willamette_Valley_and_Coast_Railroad ).
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
