Previous
Filler bloom by joysabin
Photo 3364

Filler bloom

A little bloom often included in bouquets. In color Wikipedia identified this as a Chrysanthemum or a Zinnia while monotone it was labeled as a Cardoon, an artichoke thistle.

No really sure what it is but in black and white, it just sang to me.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Yes indeed, the B&W really highlights the structure and the play of light across it.
December 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic b&w!
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful in the light
December 4th, 2025  
Neil ace
Superb close up that works so well in b&w.
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact