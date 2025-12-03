Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3364
Filler bloom
A little bloom often included in bouquets. In color Wikipedia identified this as a Chrysanthemum or a Zinnia while monotone it was labeled as a Cardoon, an artichoke thistle.
No really sure what it is but in black and white, it just sang to me.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3730
photos
140
followers
151
following
921% complete
View this month »
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd December 2025 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
low key
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes indeed, the B&W really highlights the structure and the play of light across it.
December 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic b&w!
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful in the light
December 4th, 2025
Neil
ace
Superb close up that works so well in b&w.
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close