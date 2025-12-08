We need it but how much

Another typical winter day in the Pacific Northwest. My pup isn't happy about the weather either....



I am trying to make myself use Affinity Photo as my primary edit software. I have been relying on Photoshop which is on my soon to be de-commissioned desktop and I am not really certain that I will be able to transfer the program to my new laptop which is also Windows 11 (a huge kettle of fish, switching from 10 to 11) My version of Photoshop is from 2011 but still works fine. I blending 2 images using Affinity and think that I will 'get it', eventually.....