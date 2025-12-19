Sign up
Photo 3380
Sunrise @75
Day 1 of my trip. My son and I drove to Los Angeles, starting very early 6am. I wasn't driving yet so I was able to capture the sunrise at 75mph. This was looking northwest but the sun's rays made the hills and mountains just sing.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Tags
driving
,
sunrise
,
scenesoftheroad-81
,
airzona
