Previous
Next
Mural McAbee Beach by joysabin
Photo 3387

Mural McAbee Beach

I spotted this mural while exploring Cannery Row in Monterrey. It is faded and the skies were dark but it is still very striking. ( https://picryl.com/media/mural-of-two-chinese-fishermen-on-mcabee-beach-monterey-bay-california ) ( https://www.californiabeaches.com/beach/mcabee-beach/ )
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact