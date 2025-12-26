Sign up
Photo 3387
Mural McAbee Beach
I spotted this mural while exploring Cannery Row in Monterrey. It is faded and the skies were dark but it is still very striking. (
https://picryl.com/media/mural-of-two-chinese-fishermen-on-mcabee-beach-monterey-bay-california
) (
https://www.californiabeaches.com/beach/mcabee-beach/
)
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3755
photos
137
followers
148
following
928% complete
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Tags
b&w
,
mural
,
monterrey ca
,
mcabee beach
