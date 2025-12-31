Sign up
Previous
Photo 3392
Amazing stuff
Duct Tape is like the Force, it holds the Universe together.....
May all on 365 have a Very Happy New Year. We survived 2025.....
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
@joysabin
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Tags
fun
mail
duct tape
LManning (Laura)
ace
Some great textures here. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
