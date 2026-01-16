Previous
Catching bokeh by joysabin
Catching bokeh

For the current tag challenge. ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51701/a-new-year,-a-new-round!-tc-5-is-on! ). My tags were bokeh and reflection.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Joanne Diochon ace
Love the way you have composed this and the colours.
January 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful reflections & twinkley bokeh… beautiful shot
January 16th, 2026  
Larry L ace
nice!
January 16th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh this is stunning
January 16th, 2026  
