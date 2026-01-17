Photopea

I have been weening myself off of my old version of Photoshop (CS5- 2011) since my old desktop wouldn't accept Windows 11 and was given a new Framework laptop which will be serving as my main computer. However, in the years since 2011 I've lost the disk to re-install and don't think that it would install anyway. Ah, technology and its foibles and quirks.



I found a new edit software (free w-ads- there is a paid version $5/month) ( Photopea.com ). It is a clone Photoshop, not as powerful as the current version of Photoshop but it is FREE!!



I've been playing around with the program. This is a layered image which gives me hope to be able to work with layers. I am by no means a power-user when it comes to edit software.



I told myself that I would try to embrace change in 2026 and with needing to learn new edit paths I hope that I can stay patient with myself.