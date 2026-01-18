Previous
Town Hall by joysabin
Photo 3410

Town Hall

I attended Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley's town-hall. It was most engaging. Senator Merkley is well informed and a good solid communicator.

One of the attendees has a sign safety pinned to her jacket. Most of those who were there had more subtle forms of protest. I wore a frog pin and an upside down flag pin.

