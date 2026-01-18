Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3410
Town Hall
I attended Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley's town-hall. It was most engaging. Senator Merkley is well informed and a good solid communicator.
One of the attendees has a sign safety pinned to her jacket. Most of those who were there had more subtle forms of protest. I wore a frog pin and an upside down flag pin.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
3777
photos
137
followers
147
following
934% complete
View this month »
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th January 2026 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
town-hall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close