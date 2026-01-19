Sign up
Photo 3411
Monday Munching
My resident squirrels are unable to (at least yet) eat directly out of the bird feeder hanging in this tree so he/she was settling for the maple seeds which hadn't yet fallen to the ground.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
tree
squirrel
bird feeder
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 19th, 2026
