Reflections upon entry by joysabin
Photo 3418

Reflections upon entry

I am so behind on posting, (nothing new either). I went to the local museum on Friday since it was free for the day.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a great composition with all those angles.
February 2nd, 2026  
