Photo 3430
FoR 7
This is Timothy, my manikin torso that I got from a store that was closing. I gave him a head so he would be a bit more complete and not look like he just came home from a guillotine session . I also gave him some hair and glasses.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
31st January 2026 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
face
,
hair
,
for2026
