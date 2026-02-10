Previous
FoR 10 by joysabin
Photo 3433

FoR 10

The sun came out today and off I went to Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge. This was off on a side road.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Annie D ace
WOW! What a stunning scene - awesome in b&w and wonderful framing with the trees, the light is beautiful.
February 11th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Amazing light. Great capture
February 11th, 2026  
