Photo 3441
FoR 18
One of those shots you can't walk away from and not shake your head.....
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
18th February 2026 5:21pm
b&w
,
street
,
shopping cart
,
trolly
,
for2026
Mags
ace
My goodness! What happened here? LOL!
February 22nd, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
I agree, funny thing is I saw a few more up-turned carts on the other side of town yesterday. Maybe a comment on higher prices these days?
February 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@joysabin
They should leave a sign saying that. =)
February 22nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Hurricane??
February 22nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Could add yo this thread,
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43068/calling-all-abandoned-carts
February 22nd, 2026
J A Byrdlip
ace
Would anyone obey a simple "no Parking" sign?
February 22nd, 2026
