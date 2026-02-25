Previous
FoR 25 by joysabin
FoR 25

I seem to have an Avant-garde spider. Behind the geometrical style web there is a more traditional one. I just wish that my spiders wouldn't be mine, they could just go elsewhere.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Corinne C ace
Lol, a mathematical-spirited spider!
February 25th, 2026  
