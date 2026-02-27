Previous
FoR 27 by joysabin
Photo 3450

FoR 27

This is CM Dirt. His full name is C More Dirt. He has been a family member for 15+ years.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! So cute! I have one around here somewhere and I never scraped my shoes off on it.
February 28th, 2026  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, he almost got left in Arizona we we moved to Oregon. The movers missed him and our car was packed to the gills but I made room for him.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact