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Just hang'n on by joysabin
Photo 3494

Just hang'n on

With the recent rain, my Japanese Maple has leafed out.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful! I like your edit.
April 13th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful droplets and I like your “frame”
April 13th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Great presentation
April 13th, 2026  
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