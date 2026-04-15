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Previous
Photo 3497
Shadow Imperfections
Late afternoon sun shinning on a few of my wine glass collection. The imperfections in the glass aren't noticeable until one takes a closer inspection.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th April 2026 7:10pm
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wine glass
,
shadows
Babs
ace
Beautiful glasses and reflections
April 16th, 2026
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