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Shadow Imperfections by joysabin
Photo 3497

Shadow Imperfections

Late afternoon sun shinning on a few of my wine glass collection. The imperfections in the glass aren't noticeable until one takes a closer inspection.

15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Babs ace
Beautiful glasses and reflections
April 16th, 2026  
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