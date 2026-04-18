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Photo 3500
Looking South
Enjoyed the piece and quiet at William Findlay Wildlife Refuge today.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th April 2026 12:41pm
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