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Spring Canola by joysabin
Photo 3508

Spring Canola

Infrared capture of canola in a field near home
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovey image!
April 27th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Cool shot!
April 27th, 2026  
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