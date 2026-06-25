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Photo 3568
Dream Walking
Some playing with my Lensbaby Double Glass lens at the coast. I thought that I had already posted this.
25th June 2026
25th Jun 26
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Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st June 2026 8:55pm
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blur
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beach
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ocean
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lensbaby
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