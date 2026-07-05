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Old Apple by joysabin
Photo 3578

Old Apple

There used to be several apple orchards near where I live. This little remnant sits near the high school.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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