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Untitled by joysabin
Photo 3584

Untitled

A portion of a mural downtown. I would like to capture the entire work but there are almost always cars parked in front of it. I'm not giving up.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love this.
There are murals I see often and I am always hoping to get them without cars too.
July 15th, 2026  
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