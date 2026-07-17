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Looking at whats left by joysabin
Photo 3590

Looking at whats left

Another long term business calls it quits. There was a glass shop that operated in this space for 60+ years. I hope that the mural on the wall is saved somehow.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
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LManning (Laura) ace
That is sad. Times are very hrd for small businesses.
July 18th, 2026  
Diane ace
Love the mural. Hate to see small businesses call it quits. (My dad and uncle owned a hardware store that is no more.)
July 18th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
Yeah. Our local glass repair shop just closed too. It’s sad. But at least the mural will survive here.
July 18th, 2026  
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