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Previous
Photo 3590
Looking at whats left
Another long term business calls it quits. There was a glass shop that operated in this space for 60+ years. I hope that the mural on the wall is saved somehow.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Taken
16th July 2026 7:22pm
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LManning (Laura)
ace
That is sad. Times are very hrd for small businesses.
July 18th, 2026
Diane
ace
Love the mural. Hate to see small businesses call it quits. (My dad and uncle owned a hardware store that is no more.)
July 18th, 2026
Dixie Goode
ace
Yeah. Our local glass repair shop just closed too. It’s sad. But at least the mural will survive here.
July 18th, 2026
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