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Previous
Photo 3595
Coming out of the shadows
Playing again with a simple still life
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st July 2026 5:42pm
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chair
,
shadow
,
bottle
,
table
,
still life
,
grasses
Chris Cook
ace
Simple but effective. Nicely done.
July 23rd, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the light and shadows.
July 23rd, 2026
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