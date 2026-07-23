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Reflections of a movie by joysabin
Photo 3596

Reflections of a movie

This is a movie poster from "The Highlander" 1986, which stared Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery. A historic theater in town is having a showing this week. I remember watching the movie and it is only 40 years old now.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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