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The Plea by joysabin
Photo 3599

The Plea

My son and I saw The Odyssey. The previews and commercials before the feature gave me an opportunity to play. This is from the Tom Cruise movie "Digger" which is supposed to be a comedy.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
10+ years of being a part of 365!!! Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has...
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*lynn ace
well done
August 2nd, 2026  
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