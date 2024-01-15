Previous
I Don't Always Drink Wine With Dinner, But When I Do It's Chardonnay by joysfocus
I Don't Always Drink Wine With Dinner, But When I Do It's Chardonnay

Mr. Tigger and Kendall Jackson. Courtesy of Louise @Weezilou and Ken.
Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Joanne Diochon ace
Does Tigger have wine with his dinner often?
January 16th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
@gardencat
Oh yes! Every time I visit.
January 16th, 2024  
