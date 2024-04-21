Sign up
86 / 365
African Orchid
From my garden. I am just fascinated by the arrangement of their pattern.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Pretty and a lovely complimentary background.
April 22nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
April 22nd, 2024
