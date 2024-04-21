Previous
African Orchid by joysfocus
African Orchid

From my garden. I am just fascinated by the arrangement of their pattern.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Joy's Focus

2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Joanne Diochon ace
Pretty and a lovely complimentary background.
April 22nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
April 22nd, 2024  
