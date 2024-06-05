Previous
Birds of Paradise by joysfocus
115 / 365

Birds of Paradise

I took a picture of my sister's plant. You know how it is when you go down the Photoshop rabbit hole😂.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Joy's Focus

2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
