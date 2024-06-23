Previous
A Special Moment by joysfocus
123 / 365

A Special Moment

This just captured a special moment for me as this young man (probably about 14) just jumped into his father's arms because he did so well in bulldogging which means to wrestle a steer to the ground.
Joy's Focus

