Covered Bridge by joysfocus
149 / 365

Covered Bridge

Knight's Ferry Bridge. Built in 1863, spans 330 feet and is the longest covered bridge west of the Mississippi.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Corinne C ace
Fantastic reflection!
August 3rd, 2024  
