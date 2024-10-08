Sign up
193 / 365
A Boy and His Dog
From the archives
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2630
photos
115
followers
67
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11. 2024
Taken
4th September 2013 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 9th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is beautiful and serene and feels like a painting.
October 9th, 2024
