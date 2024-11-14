Sign up
212 / 365
Bow
This is my sister’s cute fluffy dog.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2650
photos
114
followers
68
following
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
*lynn
ace
gorgeous dog! Looks like a show dog.
November 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
It is a cutie. Great shot.
November 16th, 2024
